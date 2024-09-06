Taylor Swift gives first statement after Travis Kelce breakup plan leaked online

Taylor Swift has broken her silence after a reported breakup plan with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was leaked online.
But instead of addressing the rumors directly, Swift chose to focus on the positive - celebrating Kelce's success on the field.
Just days after the leaked document surfaced, Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs' season-opening game, cheering on Kelce and his team to a 27-20 win.
In a video shared on social media, Swift was seen talking to Chariah Gordon, fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., about the game.
When asked how she was feeling after the win, Swift replied, "I'm feeling fantastic!" and was seen jumping up and down excitedly in the background.
Swift showed her support for Kelce throughout the game, arriving at the stadium on a golf cart and greeting fans.
She was also spotted laughing with Kelce's dad, Ed, during the NBC broadcast and giving a thumbs-up to nearby fans.
After the game, Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving the stadium hand-in-hand, with Swift wearing a stylish game-day outfit.
To note, the couple's relationship has been going strong, with Kelce even joining Swift onstage during her June 23 show at London's Wembley Stadium.