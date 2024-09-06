Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives first statement after Travis Kelce breakup plan leaked online

Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce's season-opening win on Thursday, September 5

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024


Taylor Swift has broken her silence after a reported breakup plan with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was leaked online.

But instead of addressing the rumors directly, Swift chose to focus on the positive - celebrating Kelce's success on the field.

Just days after the leaked document surfaced, Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs' season-opening game, cheering on Kelce and his team to a 27-20 win.

In a video shared on social media, Swift was seen talking to Chariah Gordon, fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., about the game.

When asked how she was feeling after the win, Swift replied, "I'm feeling fantastic!" and was seen jumping up and down excitedly in the background.

Swift showed her support for Kelce throughout the game, arriving at the stadium on a golf cart and greeting fans.

She was also spotted laughing with Kelce's dad, Ed, during the NBC broadcast and giving a thumbs-up to nearby fans.

After the game, Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving the stadium hand-in-hand, with Swift wearing a stylish game-day outfit.

To note, the couple's relationship has been going strong, with Kelce even joining Swift onstage during her June 23 show at London's Wembley Stadium.

10 best Netflix movies to watch right now

10 best Netflix movies to watch right now
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get tipsy at Chiefs' intimate win party

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get tipsy at Chiefs' intimate win party
Selena Gomez achieves billionare status like Taylor Swift with jaw-dropping networth

Selena Gomez achieves billionare status like Taylor Swift with jaw-dropping networth
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip

Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip

Entertainment News

Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
10 best Netflix movies to watch right now
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get tipsy at Chiefs' intimate win party
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Selena Gomez achieves billionare status like Taylor Swift with jaw-dropping networth
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Miley Cyrus behind Paris Hilton’s shocking end to 18-year music hiatus?
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Kanye West 'disgusting turn off' makes wife Bianca Censori 'suffer' in silence
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Tim Burton's delay in ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel linked to Jenna Ortega’s birth?
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Ben Affleck's $68M dream home made Jennifer Lopez ‘compromise’
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Beyoncé turns 43, celebrates with beach bash: 'So grateful'
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ seating choice sparks speculation