YouTube tightens rules to protect teens with new content restrictions

YouTube, the video-streaming app, is strengthening its measures to protect teenagers!
The company recently announced new restrictions on video recommendations related to body weight, fitness, and physical appearance for users under 18.
This change comes after recommendations from an advisory committee, which found that teens are more likely to develop negative self-image from such content.
According to a blog post, YouTube will no longer recommend videos to teens that compare physical attributes, idealize specific body types or fitness levels, or highlight social aggression.
This new update will be implemented worldwide.
To make this feature better, YouTube is also introducing a new supervised experience feature which will allow parents to link their accounts with their teens' accounts.
This will enable parents to monitor their teens' activity and offer guidance on responsible content use.
The feature will soon be available through the new Family Centre hub.
Additionally, YouTube is also updating its Community Guidelines to remove inappropriate content and prevent minors from seeing it.