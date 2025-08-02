iPhone 17 Pro launching next month with THESE new features

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are gearing up for launch in late September, with a range of swirling rumours regarding the upcoming launches.
Here are a few significant updates rumoured for the highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro models, as of August 2025:
Anti-reflective display:
The forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to feature an anti-reflect display, similar to the one available on the iMacBook Pro, iPad Pro and iMac that offers a matte finish with a nano-texture glass design.
Dynamic Island updates:
It has been swirling that all iPhone 17 models will have a redesigned Dynamic Island interface, which seems smaller.
Rectangular camera bump:
iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to have an enlarged rectangular camera bump with rounded corners.
The Cupertino-based tech giant plans to adhere to a triangular arrangement for the rear camera lenses.
Enhanced battery life:
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be powered by a battery with a capacity of more than 5,000mAh.
A19 Pro chipset:
iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to use the company’s native high-tech A19 Pro chip, which will be manufactured with TSMC's newer third-generation 3nm process, offering a robust user experience.
Camera:
For the optics, all four iPhone 17 models are likely to feature an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera and 48MP Telephoto camera, making it a perfect fit for all the photography enthusiasts.
8K video recording:
The company has reportedly experimented with 8K video recording on the iPhone 16 models; however, such functionality is currently unavailable.
With the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models likely to feature 48MP rear cameras, it is possible that 8K video recording may be rolled out on those devices.
Vapour chamber cooling:
All the anticipated iPhone 17 models are likely to feature internal design changes that result in improved heat dissipation.
A vapour chamber cooling system is likely to be integrated into the Pro models, particularly.