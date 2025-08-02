Home / Sci-Tech

iPhone 17 Pro launching next month with THESE new features

iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to feature an anti-reflect display, similar to the one available on iMacBook Pro, and iPad Pro

iPhone 17 Pro launching next month with THESE new features
iPhone 17 Pro launching next month with THESE new features

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are gearing up for launch in late September, with a range of swirling rumours regarding the upcoming launches.

Here are a few significant updates rumoured for the highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro models, as of August 2025:

Anti-reflective display:

The forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to feature an anti-reflect display, similar to the one available on the iMacBook Pro, iPad Pro and iMac that offers a matte finish with a nano-texture glass design.

Dynamic Island updates:

It has been swirling that all iPhone 17 models will have a redesigned Dynamic Island interface, which seems smaller.

Rectangular camera bump:

iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to have an enlarged rectangular camera bump with rounded corners.

The Cupertino-based tech giant plans to adhere to a triangular arrangement for the rear camera lenses.

Enhanced battery life:

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be powered by a battery with a capacity of more than 5,000mAh.

A19 Pro chipset:

iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to use the company’s native high-tech A19 Pro chip, which will be manufactured with TSMC's newer third-generation 3nm process, offering a robust user experience.

Camera:

For the optics, all four iPhone 17 models are likely to feature an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera and 48MP Telephoto camera, making it a perfect fit for all the photography enthusiasts.

8K video recording:

The company has reportedly experimented with 8K video recording on the iPhone 16 models; however, such functionality is currently unavailable.

With the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models likely to feature 48MP rear cameras, it is possible that 8K video recording may be rolled out on those devices.

Vapour chamber cooling:

All the anticipated iPhone 17 models are likely to feature internal design changes that result in improved heat dissipation.

A vapour chamber cooling system is likely to be integrated into the Pro models, particularly.

Read more :

Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to roll out alerts for status updates from selected contacts

WhatsApp to roll out alerts for status updates from selected contacts
This new feature will be especially useful for keeping track of updates from important people like close friends or family

Nvidia to continue Volta, Maxwell, Pascal support until October 2028

Nvidia to continue Volta, Maxwell, Pascal support until October 2028
Windows 10 Game Ready Driver will continue its support for GeForce RTX GPUs until 2026

TikTok restructures team ahead of potential US ban

TikTok restructures team ahead of potential US ban
Andy Bonillo, the current General Manager of TikTok USDS, will take over a new role as Senior Advisor

Google eyes wider launch of real-money games on play store in India

Google eyes wider launch of real-money games on play store in India
The latest proposal from Google indicates a series of moves to comply with the laws of the land with regard to RMGs

Meta CEO shares AI 'personal superintelligence’ vision after investing billions

Meta CEO shares AI 'personal superintelligence’ vision after investing billions
Mark Zuckerberg offered investors a glimpse into his AI strategy ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report

WhatsApp introduces call reminder feature for missed calls

WhatsApp introduces call reminder feature for missed calls
The missed call notification now has an option to schedule a reminder, making it easier to call back later

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, and other updates to public

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, and other updates to public
With latest update, iOS and iPadOS users in the EU can download alternate app stores and to install apps directly from websites

TikTok announces improved parental controls, advanced tools for creators

TikTok announces improved parental controls, advanced tools for creators
With this significant update, TikTok has released its latest variant of Instagram’s broadcast channels called 'Creator Chat Room'