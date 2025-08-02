Google Home media controller soon to receive Material 3 redesign

Google Home for Android is bringing a significant update to the media controller, a Material 3 redesign, as indicated by the company in November 2024.
From the Devices tab to Favourites, choose a smart display (Nest Hub), Google TV/Android device.
The redesign begins with a now-playing card that’s taken directly from the phone’s notification shade.
Whatever anyone is watching will be noted at the centre with a play/pause button to the right.
When the Alphabet-owned firm showed this off last year, there was “vibrant artwork” like Android media controls, as reported by 9to5Google.
Currently, it’s not live; however, a Photo Frame preview is shown.
A timeline scrubber is placed at the bottom of the card, with past and next surrounding it. Below that is a volume slider, which supersedes the circular variant.
Google TV devices receive an “Open remote” shortcut, while you also receive full-width buttons for “Stop casting” and a button to launch the responsible app.
The Nest Hub Max allows you to “View Nest Cam.”
At the time, the American tech giant teased improved performance for this “easy-to-use interface.”
The Google Home launch notes for variant 3.35 refer to this as a “Cast controller refresh,” which is in the Public Preview for Android users: Enhances UI reliability and performance and aligns with the company’s Home app’s newest design standards.