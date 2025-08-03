Tim Cook rallies Apple workers to win in AI: Report

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly conducted a long meeting in which he told workers that the Cupertino-based tech giant needs to win the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) race.
The meeting came following an earnings call in which Cook informed investors that the company would “significantly” raise its AI investments, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
It appears Cook gave the same message to the company’s workers, reportedly telling them, “Apple must do this. Apple will do this. This is sort of ours to grab.”
Despite releasing a comprehensive suite of AI-powered features last year under the Apple Intelligence umbrella, the American tech giant promises to bring a variety of significant upgrades to its voice assistant Siri, but these have been postponed.
Cook seemingly addressed that Apple has lagged behind its rivals.
As per the reports, he stated, “We’ve rarely been first, There was a PC before the Mac; there was a smartphone before the iPhone; there were many tablets before the iPad; there was an MP3 player before iPod.”
However, it never stopped Apple from introducing the curing-edge variants of those products.