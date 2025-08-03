Breathtaking sights of night sky this week from August 4-10

This week, skywatchers can view breathtaking sights worldwide, from Moon’s nightly promenade past well-known constellations to the season’s brightest stars.
Here is an entire guideline of the upcoming events:
Monday, 4 August:
Sky observers will see a bright gibbous moon hanging between the red giant star Antares and the gush of the Teapot of Sagittarius .
Tuesday, 5 August:
The moon will glide over the gush of Teapot, which you can easily cover with 1-2 of your fingertips as you see the indistinct stars of Sagittarius surrounding it.
Wednesday, 6 August:
The Moon will slide left of the Teapot's handle while it proceeds via the southern sky.
Thursday, 7 August:
Observe at around 10–11pm Vega is near to the zenith for a few mid-northern places. A few hours later, sky gazers will see Deneb.
Friday, 8 August:
Tiny, red tinged Mars will be low in the western-northwestern twilight sky. It will be visible through binoculars.
Saturday, 9 August:
Two of the brightest stars, Vega overhead and Arcturus in the west, will feature in the sky. Trace a line between them to see the Keystone of Hercules and the arc of Corona Borealis.
Sunday, 10 August:
The Big Dipper appears low in the northwest as the Perseid meteor shower starts to illuminate. Skygazers can see a few early meteors ahead of the peak on August 12-13.