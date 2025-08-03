Home / Sci-Tech

Breathtaking sights of night sky this week from August 4-10

Skygazers can see a few early meteors ahead of the peak in mid August

Breathtaking sights of night sky this week from August 4-10
Breathtaking sights of night sky this week from August 4-10

This week, skywatchers can view breathtaking sights worldwide, from Moon’s nightly promenade past well-known constellations to the season’s brightest stars.

Here is an entire guideline of the upcoming events:

Monday, 4 August:

Sky observers will see a bright gibbous moon hanging between the red giant star Antares and the gush of the Teapot of Sagittarius .

Tuesday, 5 August:

The moon will glide over the gush of Teapot, which you can easily cover with 1-2 of your fingertips as you see the indistinct stars of Sagittarius surrounding it.

Wednesday, 6 August:

The Moon will slide left of the Teapot's handle while it proceeds via the southern sky.

Thursday, 7 August:

Observe at around 10–11pm Vega is near to the zenith for a few mid-northern places. A few hours later, sky gazers will see Deneb.

Friday, 8 August:

Tiny, red tinged Mars will be low in the western-northwestern twilight sky. It will be visible through binoculars.

Saturday, 9 August:

Two of the brightest stars, Vega overhead and Arcturus in the west, will feature in the sky. Trace a line between them to see the Keystone of Hercules and the arc of Corona Borealis.

Sunday, 10 August:

The Big Dipper appears low in the northwest as the Perseid meteor shower starts to illuminate. Skygazers can see a few early meteors ahead of the peak on August 12-13.

Read more :

Sci-Tech

iPhone 17 Pro launching next month with THESE new features

iPhone 17 Pro launching next month with THESE new features
iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to feature an anti-reflect display, similar to the one available on iMacBook Pro, and iPad Pro

PayPal and Venmo outage resolved after disrupting thousands worldwide

PayPal and Venmo outage resolved after disrupting thousands worldwide
The outage began at 8:45 a.m. ET with reports quickly spiking to around 1,000 and then significantly dropping from there

Instagram limits live streaming to creators with 1,000 followers

Instagram limits live streaming to creators with 1,000 followers
Instagram's latest update is similar to the TikTok app, which only allows users to go live once they reach 1,000 followers

Google DeepMind launches Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, advanced AI reasoning model

Google DeepMind launches Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, advanced AI reasoning model
Gemini 2.5 Deep Think uses more computational resources than single-agent models but delivers stronger results

Samsung TVs return to normal function after major outage

Samsung TVs return to normal function after major outage
The reason behind the outage remains unclear, and Samsung has also not officially addressed the issue yet

WhatsApp to roll out alerts for status updates from selected contacts

WhatsApp to roll out alerts for status updates from selected contacts
This new feature will be especially useful for keeping track of updates from important people like close friends or family

Nvidia to continue Volta, Maxwell, Pascal support until October 2028

Nvidia to continue Volta, Maxwell, Pascal support until October 2028
Windows 10 Game Ready Driver will continue its support for GeForce RTX GPUs until 2026

TikTok restructures team ahead of potential US ban

TikTok restructures team ahead of potential US ban
Andy Bonillo, the current General Manager of TikTok USDS, will take over a new role as Senior Advisor