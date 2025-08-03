WhatsApp to launch real-time voice chats with Meta AI for iOS users

In a significant effort to offer a convenient way to engage in a conversation with chatbot, WhatsApp is reportedly preparing a new feature, allowing users to start real-time voice chats with Meta AI.
This upcoming update will let users initiate a voice session with Meta AI by clicking the waveform icon in the Chats tab, as reported by WABetaInfo.
Users can allow a setting in voice preferences to initiate voice chats automatically while launching Meta AI from this tab.
This setting is off by default, offering users full control over when voice interactions start.
Moreover, the company lets users start a voice chat with Meta AI directly from the Calls tab.
Notably, users can also continue to have a voice conversation with Meta AI in the background after switching to other apps by clicking the “collapse” icon.
This allows Meta AI to listen and offer feedback as users read notes aloud or browse websites, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
An orange dot appears in the top-right corner of the screen whenever an app uses the microphone.
To note, this is part of Apple’s system-level privacy protections and cannot be modified, hidden, or overridden by any app, including WhatsApp.
Currently, WhatsApp has only launched this feature for some beta testers, with plans for broader expansion in the near future.