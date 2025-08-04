YouTube tests user-friendly Instagram feature in major move

YouTube has taken major inspiration from social media platforms for its latest redesign.
According to a Google employee posting on YouTube Help, the video-sharing platform is currently testing a new feature, much like Instagram and TikTok, that allows creators to tag collaborators directly in videos, making it easier for viewers to discover and follow them.
The tool is a major hit on the social media apps, as it helps boost visibility for all the users involved.
For now, the feature is being rolled out to a small group of trusted creators; however, YouTube reportedly plans to expand it more broadly.
As of now, the only known video that has used the new feature is a recent post MrBeast in collaboration with creators Ben Azelart, the Stoke Twins, and Mark Rober.
Here's how the new feature works on YouTube:
1. First click on the main creator's name.
2. A pop-up will show up with all the tagged collaborators, each with a subscribe button next to their name.
3. Just like Instagram and TikTok, collaborators will need to accept an invite before officially being tagged in a public video.