Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get tipsy at Chiefs' intimate win party

Taylor Swift gets 'little drunky' at Travis Kelce's intimate Chiefs' win party

  by Web Desk
  September 06, 2024
Taylor Swift joined Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his teammates for an intimate party at Prime Social, a trendy rooftop lounge in Kansas City, on Thursday evening.

The gathering was held to commemorate the Chiefs' thrilling Week 1 win, with Kelce renting out the entire cocktail bar for the exclusive bash.

Sources close to the event revealed that Swift, who was spotted cheering on the Chiefs from a private suite earlier that day, let loose and had a great time with the team and their loved ones.

According to insiders, the party was a private affair, with no social media posts emerging from the event. 

The party was reportedly a trusting environment where phones were not confiscated, but no social media posts have surfaced, suggesting that the guests kept the celebration private.

However, sources confirmed that Swift got "a little drunky" and was seen dancing and enjoying herself alongside Kelce and other teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.

The celebration comes after the Chiefs secured a hard-fought win against the Baltimore Ravens, with Swift expressing her excitement and support for the team throughout the game. 

