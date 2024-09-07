Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix's out of Oscar race after his bold move

The 'Joker' star is under criticism for his sudden moves

  by Web Desk
  September 07, 2024
Joaquin Phoenix’s unexpected exit from an upcoming LGBTQ film has stirred significant backlash among producers, who are now expressing their frustration over his departure.

As per Intouch Weekly, the Joker star is under criticism for his abrupt departure from Todd Haynes' homosexual romance picture, he withdrew from the project just five days before filming was scheduled to start in July.

The unnamed film project, which is supposedly unable to go without the 49-year-old Oscar winner, an insider exclusively told the site, saying, "At issue here is that Joaquin was indeed a producer himself on the project."

The movie was described as an NC-17 rated period piece that takes place in the 1930s.

“Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further.’ This will be an NC-17 film,” the director told IndieWire last year at Cannes.

As per an outlet, Joaquin “brought it to Haynes, only to decide at the last possible minute that he didn’t want to do it.”

Since sets had supposedly already been built in Mexico, where the production intended to film, this decision has left many individuals requesting reimbursement for their labour of love.

The source continued, "That hasn't happened yet, but it's expected to be cleared up in the next week or so."

Furthermore, “People are saying he’s effectively out of the Oscar race, which really hinges on peer and community support over other factors like critical acclaim and box office,” citing, Joaquin's "angry the producing community so much with this exit."

Taylor Swift hangs out with Brittany Mahomes amid feud rumours
Rihanna steals the spotlight with glamorous style at NYC fashion awards
Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life
Jennifer Lopez graces 'Unstoppable' red carpet in sultry ensemble post Ben Affleck divorce
Toronto International Film Festival: Florence Pugh struts, storms on red carpet in style
Ben Affleck misses 'Unstoppable' premiere as Matt Damon poses with Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'had a good time' at Chiefs afterparty, Source confirms
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
10 best Netflix movies to watch right now
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get tipsy at Chiefs' intimate win party
Selena Gomez achieves billionare status like Taylor Swift with jaw-dropping networth
Miley Cyrus behind Paris Hilton’s shocking end to 18-year music hiatus?