Joaquin Phoenix’s out of Oscar race after his bold move

Joaquin Phoenix’s unexpected exit from an upcoming LGBTQ film has stirred significant backlash among producers, who are now expressing their frustration over his departure.
As per Intouch Weekly, the Joker star is under criticism for his abrupt departure from Todd Haynes' homosexual romance picture, he withdrew from the project just five days before filming was scheduled to start in July.
The unnamed film project, which is supposedly unable to go without the 49-year-old Oscar winner, an insider exclusively told the site, saying, "At issue here is that Joaquin was indeed a producer himself on the project."
The movie was described as an NC-17 rated period piece that takes place in the 1930s.
“Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further.’ This will be an NC-17 film,” the director told IndieWire last year at Cannes.
As per an outlet, Joaquin “brought it to Haynes, only to decide at the last possible minute that he didn’t want to do it.”
Since sets had supposedly already been built in Mexico, where the production intended to film, this decision has left many individuals requesting reimbursement for their labour of love.
The source continued, "That hasn't happened yet, but it's expected to be cleared up in the next week or so."
Furthermore, “People are saying he’s effectively out of the Oscar race, which really hinges on peer and community support over other factors like critical acclaim and box office,” citing, Joaquin's "angry the producing community so much with this exit."