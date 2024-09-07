Sports

Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals

Fritz advances to the maiden US Open final, sets up clash with world number 1. Jannik Sinner

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024


US tennis star Taylor Fritz becomes the first American to qualify for a Grand Slam singles final in 15 years.

According to The Washington Post, Frtiz beat 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Frances Toafoe in the five-set US Open thrilling semifinals to book his spot in the finals.

The last American to reach the men’s singles Grand Slam finals was Andy Roddick, who lost the Wimbledon title to Roger Federer in 2009.

Moreover, Roddick won the US Open in 2003; since then, no American has won the tournament to date.

After creating the history, Fritz expressed, “It’s just joy, like the crowd cheering and kind of that realisation, like wow, I’m in the finals of the U.S. Open.”

He continued, “It’s such a lifelong dream come true, something I’ve worked my whole life for to be in this situation. I think just kind of like realising that got me a little bit choked up.”

Overwhelmed with emotions, Fritz said, “It’s the reason why I do what I do. It’s the reason why I work so hard. I’m in the finals of the U.S. Open.”

Fritz will now face Jannik Sinner in the finals on Sunday, September 8, to win the US Open title for the country after 21 years.

Elton John reduced to tears as ‘Never Too Late’ premiered at TIFF

Elton John reduced to tears as ‘Never Too Late’ premiered at TIFF
Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals

Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals
'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement

'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's latest BTS shots fuel excitement

WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU

WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU

Sports News

WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Sinner stuns Draper in thrilling semifinal to reach maiden US Open final
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
US Open prize money: Singles, doubles and mixed doubles payouts
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Babar Azam's captaincy in question following PCB's latest announcement
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Sabalenka milestone: First woman to reach consecutive US Open finals since Serena
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Cristiano Ronaldo gets tearful after achieving 900-goal milestone
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Olympic Marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei’s father demands justice
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Olympic Runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific attack by ex-boyfriend
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Alex Morgan bids emotional goodbye to soccer in heartfelt video
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Wasim Akram breaks silence on Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Bangladesh
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek into his Nations League preparation
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Roger Federer shows rare sympathy for Rafael Nadal's Olympic blow
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Daniel Ricciardo breaks silence on receiving two penalties