Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals

US tennis star Taylor Fritz becomes the first American to qualify for a Grand Slam singles final in 15 years.
According to The Washington Post, Frtiz beat 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Frances Toafoe in the five-set US Open thrilling semifinals to book his spot in the finals.
The last American to reach the men’s singles Grand Slam finals was Andy Roddick, who lost the Wimbledon title to Roger Federer in 2009.
Moreover, Roddick won the US Open in 2003; since then, no American has won the tournament to date.
After creating the history, Fritz expressed, “It’s just joy, like the crowd cheering and kind of that realisation, like wow, I’m in the finals of the U.S. Open.”
He continued, “It’s such a lifelong dream come true, something I’ve worked my whole life for to be in this situation. I think just kind of like realising that got me a little bit choked up.”
Overwhelmed with emotions, Fritz said, “It’s the reason why I do what I do. It’s the reason why I work so hard. I’m in the finals of the U.S. Open.”
Fritz will now face Jannik Sinner in the finals on Sunday, September 8, to win the US Open title for the country after 21 years.