Starmer to meet Biden: What to expect from White House talks?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is all set to travel to Washington on his second official visit to the US.
According to Sky News, US President Joe Biden will welcome the UK prime minister in the White House on Friday, September 13, for the bilateral meeting.
The White House announced that the leaders of the two countries will discuss ‘global issues of mutual interest’ during the second meeting of the year.
White House stated, “The leaders will have an in-depth discussion... including continuing robust support to Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression, securing a hostage release and ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza, protecting international shipping in the Red Sea from Iranian-backed Houthi threats, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
It further added, “They will also discuss opportunities to strengthen US-UK cooperation to secure supply chains and increase climate resilience.”
Moreover, Biden will stress Starmer on the ‘importance of continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the US and the UK.”
Britain and the US have been cooperating closely on the matter of Ukraine and international shipping in the Red Sea against Houthi attacks.
Starmer made his first visit to the US in July when Biden was in Washington for the NATO Summit.