Starmer to meet Biden: What to expect from White House talks?

President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Keir Starmer next week to discuss global issues

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is all set to travel to Washington on his second official visit to the US.

According to Sky News, US President Joe Biden will welcome the UK prime minister in the White House on Friday, September 13, for the bilateral meeting.

The White House announced that the leaders of the two countries will discuss ‘global issues of mutual interest’ during the second meeting of the year.

White House stated, “The leaders will have an in-depth discussion... including continuing robust support to Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression, securing a hostage release and ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza, protecting international shipping in the Red Sea from Iranian-backed Houthi threats, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

It further added, “They will also discuss opportunities to strengthen US-UK cooperation to secure supply chains and increase climate resilience.”

Moreover, Biden will stress Starmer on the ‘importance of continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the US and the UK.”

Britain and the US have been cooperating closely on the matter of Ukraine and international shipping in the Red Sea against Houthi attacks.

Starmer made his first visit to the US in July when Biden was in Washington for the NATO Summit.

World News

Italian minister resigns after appointing ex-girlfriend as government’s adviser
UN demands for thorough probe into recent West Bank shooting
Trump slams Harris for putting cops in danger as he wins police union backing
Dick Cheney backs Kamala Harris, slams Donald Trump ahead of election
Pakistani national in Canada charged with plotting Jewish Centre attack in NYC
Georgia school shooting: Charges against father spark debate on parental blame
Donald Trump sentencing in hush money case delayed until after elections
Britain’s new government seeks HUGE investment to boost economy
China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years
Russia vows to take action against US media amid sanctions dispute
Kolkata doctor assault case sees MAJOR theory ruled out: CBI reveals shocking detail
E-cigarette use among US teens drops to lowest level in 10 years