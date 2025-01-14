World

New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V's legacy

The broach, made of gold and enamel around the year 1400, is designed in the shape of a swan

A medieval brooch thought to have been owned by King Henry V, was transformed into a statue to honour his legacy.

As per BBC, the Dunstable Swan Jewel, currently kept in the British Museum, was found in 1965 during excavation work at the site of the Friary in the town of Bedfordshire.

The statue, made from English oak by sculptor Peter Leadbeater has been set up at the nearby Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground.

The broach, made of gold and enamel around the year 1400, is designed in the shape of a swan. It is thought to represent loyalty or support to the powerful House of Lancaster.

The Mayor of Dunstable, Louise O’Riordan, described the discovery as “a really big deal,” stating that it shows King Henry V was once in the town.

She said, "I think people have a lot of respect for the history of the town and people will respect what (the statue) represents."

In the meantime, Councillor Liz Jones, chair of the community services committee, said, "The Swan Jewel is a proud emblem of Dunstable's rich heritage and this stunning new statue ensures its story is preserved for generations to come."

She added, "It's wonderful to see our town's history celebrated in such a meaningful and creative way. We're excited to continue this journey and reveal the next sculptures.''

As per the outlet, this statue is the third one in a planned series of six sculptures. The purpose of these sculptures is to celebrate and highlight the town’s history.

