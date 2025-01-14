World

Biden, Trump announce major breakthrough on Gaza ceasefire talks: ‘On the brink’

Israel and Hamas receive the final draft of the Gaza truce deal after a ‘breakthrough’ in talks

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025
Biden, Trump announce major breakthrough on Gaza ceasefire talks: ‘On the brink’
Biden, Trump announce major breakthrough on Gaza ceasefire talks: ‘On the brink’

US President Joe Biden, in his final foreign policy address, said that the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal is “on the brink.”

According to Reuters, mediators gave the final draft of the deal to Israel and Hamas on Monday, January 13, 2025, after a midnight “breakthrough” in the peace talks attended by both outgoing and incoming US presidents, Biden and Donald Trump.

Following the talks, the 82-year-old said, “So many innocent people have been killed, so many communities have been destroyed. Palestinian people deserve peace. The deal would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel, and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started.”

Biden also praised the US support for Israel during two Iranian attacks in 2024 and claimed that Iran is “weaker than it has been in decades.”

Meanwhile, the officials also announced that the US and Arabs have made significant progress in negotiating a ceasefire deal, but they have not reached a deal, reported Sky News.

Moreover, the president-elect told Newsmax in a phone interview, “We're very close to getting it done, and they have to get it done. If they don't get it done, there's going to be a lot of trouble out there, a lot of trouble, like they have never seen before. And they will get it done.”

Notably, the next round of Gaza ceasefire talks will be resumed in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. As per officials during the talks, they will finalise details related to the deal that include the release of up to 33 hostages.

TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’

TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’
Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires

Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires
Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire

LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire
LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire
LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire
Neil Gaiman faces sexual misconduct allegations: J.K. Rowling speaks out
Neil Gaiman faces sexual misconduct allegations: J.K. Rowling speaks out
Man reunites with dog in heartwarming moment after LA wildfires: Watch
Man reunites with dog in heartwarming moment after LA wildfires: Watch
Two women arrested after defacing Charles Darwin's grave in climate protest
Two women arrested after defacing Charles Darwin's grave in climate protest
Hydrogen-powered truck sets Guinness World Record with 1,806-mile journey
Hydrogen-powered truck sets Guinness World Record with 1,806-mile journey
Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell
Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell
Nigerian military airstrike targeting rebels mistakenly kills 16 civilians
Nigerian military airstrike targeting rebels mistakenly kills 16 civilians
Gisèle Pélicot’s daughter makes disturbing claims after mom's rape trial
Gisèle Pélicot’s daughter makes disturbing claims after mom's rape trial
Young gorilla rescued from flight cargo at Turkey airport
Young gorilla rescued from flight cargo at Turkey airport
California braces for next blow as high winds threaten to worsen wildfires
California braces for next blow as high winds threaten to worsen wildfires
Two trams collide at Strasbourg station, 68 injured
Two trams collide at Strasbourg station, 68 injured
California Governor Gavin Newsom declares LA wildfires as worst in US history
California Governor Gavin Newsom declares LA wildfires as worst in US history