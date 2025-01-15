Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress 

Imran Ashraf revealed his desire to collaborate with the Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the future.
While hosting the popular show, Mazaq Raat, the Raqs-e-Bismil actress appreciated the talented Indian star and his wish to work alongside her.
He said, “Tamannaah is not only beautiful but also incredibly talented. It would be a dream to collaborate with her on a meaningful project.”
This was the first time the actor publicly showed interest in working with the Vedaa star, sparking excitement.
To note, Imran has carved a niche in Pakistan’s entertainment industry in a short time through memorable roles in drama serials like Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Badzaat.
Meanwhile, Bhatia also has gained widespread recognition for her stellar performances in Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.
Previously, the Mushk actor mentioned his deep wish to work with the Pakistani superstar Saba Qamar, adoring her incredible acting skills.
Amidst new revelations, sources claim that Imran will share screen with the renowned actress Sonya Hussyn in the upcoming Hum TV drama titled Masoom.
On the personal front, Imran Ashraf announced divorce with actress Kiran Ashfaq back in October 2022.