Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shares shocking video of N.K. soldier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a shocking clip of two North Korean soldiers, who were detained last week.
On Tuesday, January 14, Zelenskyy posted a clip of a soldier undergoing an interrogation on X (formally known as Twitter).
"Communication between captured North Korean soldiers and Ukrainian investigators continues. We are establishing the facts. We are verifying all the details," he captioned the post.
As per BBC, last week the President claimed that the soldiers are currently receiving "necessary medical assistance" and are in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv.
In a follow up post, Zelenskyy shared, "The world will learn the full truth about how Russia is exploiting such guys, who grew up in a complete information vacuum, utterly unaware of Ukraine, and who are being used by Russia solely to prolong and escalate this war. Only Russia needs this war."
In the viral four-minute-long video clip, one of the two captured North Korean soldiers can be seen lying in bed and responding to questions asked by a Ukrainian investigator through a Korean interpreter.
The soldier revealed that he stayed in a forest for three to five days before getting captured by the Ukrainian military.