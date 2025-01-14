Several US states take shocking action against cellphones use in schools

Permanent cellphones ban in schools might become a possibility as legislators takes strong stand against the use of the devices during studying hours.
Multiple states are proposing ban or restricting the use of cellphones in schools as a way to minimise classroom distraction and concern about the mental health, reported by NBC News.
Advocates in Alabama, New Hampshire and Maryland announced bills to restrict cellphone use during school hours.
Kelly Ayotte, New Hampshire governor showed her support for the bill during her inauguration last week, noting, "Screens are negatively impacting our learning environments, drawing students’ attention away from their classes, and becoming a barrier for teachers to do their jobs. No more."
Along with that, Alabama’s proposed case suggests fining students for violating the policy.
If this bill passes then these states would join eight others in the restriction of cellphones nationwide including, Florida, Louisiana, California, Indiana, Virginia, Ohio, South Carolina and Minnesota.
These new laws are being introduced after it was found in a study that using phones to consume social media leads to anxiety, depression, eating disorders and body dissatisfaction in teen.
According to 2023 Gallup study, 51% of American teenagers use social media at least four hours a day.
Some lawmakers are also suggesting ban on social media altogether for children under 16, after Australia, who did it last year.
The latest strictness in laws raised concern in parents who claim it’s a public safety issue.
Jeara Underwood, a 45-year-old single mom of four revealed that she won’t send her kids to school if they can’t use phones.
She continued expressing her troubles, sharing, "If something were to happen in the school, my child should be able to have their cellphone to be able to call for help, to be able to call me."
Mary Alvord, a psychologist who works with teens as a clinician, said that bans would give rise to disciplinary issues.
She emphasised on teaching teens the responsible way to use phones instead of suggesting a temporary solution like a ban.