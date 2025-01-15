Royal

King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights

The Danish Monarch shared a touching throwback video from his accession day on January 14, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025


Denmark’s Prince Christian and Princess Isabella were captured blowing kisses to their father, King Frederik in a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment of the monarch's coronation.

On the first anniversary of his reign, the Danish Monarch shared a touching throwback video from Frederik's accession day on 14 January 2024.

In a shared video it showed Frederik’s emotions while preparing to be officially proclaimed King on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace.

The video showcased the Danish King was dressed in military uniform, and received a warm embrace by his younger brother, Prince Joachim.

Then King Frederik and Queen Mary entered the Throne Room along with the couple's four children.

In a touching video the Crown Prince Christian showed support to his father with gestures of patting on his father’s shoulder as Frederik wipes tears from his eyes.

The 19-year-old prince, who is the future King of Denmark, and his sister, Princess Isabella, 17, were snapped blowing kisses and whispering "We love you" to their father before King Frederik made his way to the balcony to wave to the public.

Notably, the video was shared at the same time Frederik was crowned King a year ago, 3pm local time.

For the unversed, King Frederik became the King after Queen Margrethe, 84 shocking abdication from the throne and in her 2024 New Year's address she announced then Crown Prince Frederik as the new king.

King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights

King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress

Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shares shocking video of N.K. soldier

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shares shocking video of N.K. soldier
Elon Musk faces lawsuit for not disclosing Twitter ownership on time

Elon Musk faces lawsuit for not disclosing Twitter ownership on time

Princess Anne makes shocking demand to King Charles for Zara Tindall
Princess Anne makes shocking demand to King Charles for Zara Tindall
Prince William’s royal trip gets postponed after Princess Kate 'new role'
Prince William’s royal trip gets postponed after Princess Kate 'new role'
Princess Kate confirms she's in remission after cancer hospital visit
Princess Kate confirms she's in remission after cancer hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson shares big news after Princess Kate’s hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson shares big news after Princess Kate’s hospital visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on ‘disaster tourists’ label
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on ‘disaster tourists’ label
Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit: Kensington palace issues big statement
Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit: Kensington palace issues big statement
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
Princess Kate fears Royal Family is 'losing' Prince Harry 'all over again'
Princess Kate fears Royal Family is 'losing' Prince Harry 'all over again'
King Frederik marks first year as Denmark’s monarch with touching note
King Frederik marks first year as Denmark’s monarch with touching note
Meghan Markle receives praises for making big sacrifice amid LA wildfires
Meghan Markle receives praises for making big sacrifice amid LA wildfires
Princess Catharina-Amalia steps into future queen role with grand move
Princess Catharina-Amalia steps into future queen role with grand move