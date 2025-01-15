King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights

Denmark’s Prince Christian and Princess Isabella were captured blowing kisses to their father, King Frederik in a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment of the monarch's coronation.
On the first anniversary of his reign, the Danish Monarch shared a touching throwback video from Frederik's accession day on 14 January 2024.
In a shared video it showed Frederik’s emotions while preparing to be officially proclaimed King on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace.
The video showcased the Danish King was dressed in military uniform, and received a warm embrace by his younger brother, Prince Joachim.
Then King Frederik and Queen Mary entered the Throne Room along with the couple's four children.
In a touching video the Crown Prince Christian showed support to his father with gestures of patting on his father’s shoulder as Frederik wipes tears from his eyes.
The 19-year-old prince, who is the future King of Denmark, and his sister, Princess Isabella, 17, were snapped blowing kisses and whispering "We love you" to their father before King Frederik made his way to the balcony to wave to the public.
Notably, the video was shared at the same time Frederik was crowned King a year ago, 3pm local time.
For the unversed, King Frederik became the King after Queen Margrethe, 84 shocking abdication from the throne and in her 2024 New Year's address she announced then Crown Prince Frederik as the new king.