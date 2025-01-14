Neil Gaiman faces sexual misconduct allegations: J.K. Rowling speaks out

British author Neil Gaiman faces new allegations of sexual misconduct and assault from multiple women, sparking criticism from J.K. Rowling.
According to Variety, the Good Omens author, months after facing sexual misconduct charges, once again faces similar accusations by eight women, including his son’s babysitter.
New York Magazine reporter Lila Shapiro spoke to eight women including the babysitter Scarlett Pavlovich, who had similar experiences with The Graveyard Book writer and wrote a piece, titled, “There Is No Safe Word.”
Pavlovich, a former babysitter for Gaiman and his ex-wife Amanda Palmer, told Vulture that she and Palmer were friends, and she asked her to babysit her 5-year-old son at Gaiman’s Waiheke Island home in New Zealand after their separation.
In a report published on the platform on January 13, 2025, she alleged The Sandman author of assaulting her when she was alone with him while his son was on a playdate, and this was not the only time Gaman did so.
Another sexual encounter took place in a hotel room in the presence of his son.
Reacting to the allegation, the Harry Potter writer criticised the author and compared him with Harvey Weinstein, an American former film producer who is in prison for rape after being a central figure in the #MeToo movement.
The 59-year-old wrote on X, “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet, as with Weinstein, tell remarkably similar stories.”
Furthermore, the first public accusations of sexual assault against Gaiman emerged in July 2023 when a British podcast, Master, released six episodes sharing allegations from five different women.