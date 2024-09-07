Kim Kardashian trolled for fueling romance rumors with Jude Bellingham

Kim Kardashian summoned critical heat from hundreds of passionate Real Madrid fans after her new meet-up with Jude Bellingham.
On September 6, she hopped on Instagram to share a string of photos from their time posing together for some “Madrid Memories.”
But as soon as these pictures surfaced on the internet, angry football fans swept the comment section for expressing displeasure.
One troll said, “Real Madrid lost 2 games in a row after you visited them!”
“You visited, then 10 players got injured,” another spat.
“Excuse me? This is the reason that half of our players are injured,” someone affirmed.
And a user went on to propose, “Kim Kardashian has cursed our team.”
Now, there was another speculation raised from Real Madrid’s casual selfies with the model, leading to many believe that something is up between her and midfielder Jude Bellingham.
Eyeing their closeness, a girl in particular exclaimed, “Jude Bellingham is YOUNGER than you, OKAY?”
Of course, Kim Kardashian hasn’t responded to any of these comments, although she’s still very much active on Instagram, which can be noted by her regularly updating stories.