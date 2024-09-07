Kylie Jenner reconciles with Jordyn Woods after five years feud over Tristan Thompson

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou have reunited with their former best friend, Jordyn Woods, five years after a highly publicized feud.
The trio, once inseparable friends, had a falling out in 2019 after Woods was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the ex-partner of Khloé Kardashian, Kylie's sister.
However, it appears that time has healed all wounds, as the three friends were spotted together in a TikTok video posted by Kylie on Friday night.
The clip shows them lip-syncing to an audio clip of Kim Kardashian introducing her Hulu show, The Kardashians.
"Okay guys, we're back," Jenner, mouthed in the clip as she backed up to reveal her two friends.
"Did you miss us?" Woods, then said, also mouthing the voice-over before Karanikolaou, finished off the clip, adding, "Cause we missed you."
In the video, the trio seem to be enjoying a night out together, dressed in curve-hugging black dresses and sporting glamorous hair and makeup looks.
Woods also shared a separate TikTok video with the group lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's 2020 song, 34+35.
Moreover, Jordyn Woods had previously confessed to kissing Tristan Thompson, just a year after he was accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.
This led to a rift between Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.