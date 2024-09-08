Entertainment

Taylor Swift violates MAJOR rule at Karen Elson's NYC wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended model Karen Elson’s wedding in NYC after Chiefs’ big win

  September 08, 2024
Taylor Swift is breaking a big rule with beau Travis Kelce at Karen Elson and Lee Foster’s wedding!

The American singer, who is in the spotlights for her appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ opening game, stepped out in style in New York City on Saturday, September 7, to attend model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster.

At the wedding, the 14-time Grammy winner defied the traditions by wearing a cream-colored outfit, breaking the long-standing “no white” rule.

The Eras Tour star was spotted holding hands with her Lover Kelce as they made a PDA-packed entry at the ceremony.

Swift defied the wedding tradition of avoiding white, stunning in a cream Zimmermann dress adorned with side cutouts. The Cruel Summer songstress opted for her signature red lips, cat eyeliner, and perfectly matched heels, making a fabulous fashion statement.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs tight end sported an all-black with his hair slicked back. To complete his look, the NFL star wore a gold watch and a chain.

This comes after the lovebirds were spotted having a pizza date at Brooklyn’s Lucali.

“They were sitting in the main room with everyone. Travis was super nice and thanked everyone around him. Taylor looked stunning, and they seemed very happy together,” told an insider to PEOPLE.

