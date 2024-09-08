Royal

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘much too late’ apology to Royal Family

The Duchess of Sussex is particularly sorry about her behaviour

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Meghan Markle is reportedly filled with "deep regret" over her past behaviour towards the Royal Family.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex is particularly sorry about the "royal racist controversy" and she and Prince Harry "deeply regret" the aftermath.

The royals feels that her remarks "weren't received in the way that she had expected and several of her comments have backfired," the source told Grazia Magazine.

They added, "Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview [in 2021] to be about her mental health, and I think Meghan regretted sitting down with The Cut [in 2022] because she provided endless commentary for her critics."

In response to the assertions, Royal Biographer Angela Levin of GB News questioned the Duchess's perspective on the matter and asserted that it is "much too late" for the Sussexes to feel regret for their choices.

Levin told host Nana Akua: "She deeply regrets how she behaved towards the royals, and she's very sorry about saying that they were racist.

She added, "I don't know if I believe it, but in any case, it's much too late, isn't it? Everybody's learned that that was nonsense, and it's no longer listened to."

Regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Royal Family, Levin pointed out that the late Queen Elizabeth II was especially harmed by the Sussexes' choice to retreat and the accusations made when they relocated to the United States.

