Sci-Tech

Get ready for a mesmerizing Northern Lights display THIS September

Experts anticipate stronger geomagnetic storms during this period, due to the Russell-McPherron Effect

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Get ready for a mesmerizing Northern Lights display THIS September
Get ready for a mesmerizing Northern Lights display THIS September

Get ready for exciting and spectacular display of Northern Lights this September!

Skywatchers will have an exciting opportunity to witness vibrant Northern Lights on September 22.

This event is expected to occur around the fall equinox, a time when day and night are nearly equal in length. The equinox usually falls between September 22 and 23 each year.

Why auroras are more frequent around the equinoxes?

Experts anticipate stronger geomagnetic storms during this period, due to the Russell-McPherron Effect.

First described in 1973, this effect occurs when Earth's magnetic field aligns with the solar wind during the equinoxes, allowing more charged particles to enter the atmosphere.

This leads to brighter and more intense auroras, creating a stunning display in the sky.

Moreover, this effect helps explain why auroras are more common around the equinoxes in March and September.

The tilt of Earth's magnetic poles allows more interaction between charged particles and the atmosphere.

When these particles hit oxygen and nitrogen molecules, they emit colorful lights, creating the Northern Lights.

This special alignment during the equinox makes conditions ideal for auroras, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere.

The sun's magnetic activity is nearing its peak in the 11-year solar cycle, increasing the chance of geomagnetic storms.

Earlier in May, a strong storm caused auroras to be seen as far south as Florida and Mexico. 

Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?

Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?
Meghan Markle reunites with Oprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary

Meghan Markle reunites with Oprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary
Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE

Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026

Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026

Sci-Tech News

Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
OpenAI CTO shares hilarious question her mother asked ChatGPT
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Elon Musk's xAI seeks revenue share deal with Tesla for advanced AI technology
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Instagram revamps direct messages with new features
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore left behind as Boeing's Starliner returns to Earth
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
YouTube tightens rules to protect teens with new content restrictions
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Google Photos' new AI feature helps you pick the best photos for social media posts
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
OpenAI reaches major milestone ahead of new model 'Strawberry' release
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov speaks out first time since arrest: ‘Absolutely untrue’
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Saturn’s rings to nearly vanish in March 2025: Here’s why