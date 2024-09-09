Entertainment

Slay the selfie game with a little help from the queen of sass, Taylor Swift

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
5 Taylor Swift's sassy lyrics of all time to caption your next selfie

Do you want to take your selfie game to the next level? Look no further than the queen of sass and songwriting, Taylor Swift!

With her witty lyrics and empowering songs, Taylor's music is the perfect inspiration for your next Instagram post.

From bold and sassy to confident and carefree, we've got the top 10 Taylor Swift lyrics to caption your next selfie.

1. I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream - Blank Space

Show the world your dual personality with this sassy lyric. Pair a sweet, innocent-looking outfit with a bold, dark lip color and a sultry pose to showcase your inner "nightmare" hiding beneath the surface.

2. Baby, I could build a castle Out of all the bricks they threw at me - New Romantics

Turn the negativity into something beautiful with these lyrics. So go ahead, take those bricks of criticism and use them to build a castle of confidence.

3. Got a long list of ex-lovers, They'll tell you I'm insane - Blank Space

Who says being a little crazy is a bad thing? Taylor Swift's these lyrics are all about owning your madness and embracing your wild side.

Post a selfie with a sassy smirk and a hair flip, and show the world you're insane... and your exes are the proof!

4. You know you're good when you can even do it With a broken heart - I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

Slaying the game, even on your worst days! Share a photo that shows you're still killing it, even with a broken heart.

So flash a bright smile, strike a confident pose, and serve up a look that says 'I'm still unstoppable, even with heartache.

5.There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen, she had a marvelous time ruining everything - The Last Great American Dynasty

Embrace your inner rebel and show the world you're not afraid to stir up some trouble!

So go ahead, raise some eyebrows, and have a marvelous time ruining everything. 

And there you have it - 11 Taylor Swift lyrics to help you add Taylor's signature swagger and flair to your social media feeds.

