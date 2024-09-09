Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes squash feud rumors with sweet hug

  by Web Desk
  September 09, 2024
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes silence feud speculation with their heartwarming hug at the US Open.

The pair reunited inside New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium during the men’s single final on Sunday.

Taylor, 34, arrived at the stadium with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, after attending a wedding together on Saturday.

The lovebirds met the NFL star’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

As seen in the viral pictures, Taylor and Brittany, 29, shared a warm hug at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Just a few days before the US Open, the pair attended the Chiefs' home opening game and ignited feud rumours by sitting in a separate suites.

However, an insider source has exclusively told The Daily Mail, that the duo spent some time together after the Kansas City Chiefs win.

The insider shared, “Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes hung out together after the game and are still friends.”

They added, “Taylor sat with Travis's mom simply because she wanted to spend time with her.”

The insider further clarified that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes separate suites had nothing to do with Donal Trump controversy.

