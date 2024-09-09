Aryna Sabalenka tops Jessica Pegula in electrifying US open final

Sports

Jessica Pegula reached the Grand Slam final for the first time this year

  by Web Desk
  September 09, 2024
Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Jessica Pegula, a top American tennis player, at the US Open 2024 on Sunday.

Jessica, 30, reached the Grand Slam final for the first time this year.

After losing the game, she said, "I think I've taken confidence from winning a 250, from winning a 1000, from being able to win another 1000. Multiple ones now. Then, to be able to be a Grand Slam finalist, I think that was kind of the last thing for me.”

She was defeated with 7-5 score after trying her best during the game.

While recalled the previous clashes, Jessica noted, "I made a lot of quarter-finals but can I make a semi? Can I be a contender to actually win a Grand Slam? I lost to girls that pretty much won the tournament every time. I know my level was right there.”

The 30-year-old told reporters that playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium's hard court was a confidence-boosting moment for her.

"I handled the moment a little bit better this year ... with just having maybe a different perspective of 'I had a rough start to the year and I didn't really expect to be doing this well in the hard-court swing,"' she said.

Jessica looked forward to coming back with more preparation in the next US Open.

Sports News

Jannik Sinner outshines Taylor Fritz for maiden US Open crown
Cristiano Ronaldo's latest remark sparks speculation of subtle jab at Lionel Messi
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir retires from GB competition
New York Mets’ Jose Quintana’s THIS milestone leads to 9th straight win
Robert Martinez claims Portugal’s strength lies beyond Cristiano Ronaldo’s star power
England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket
Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland
Christian Horner breaks silence on Max Verstappen’s performance
Andrew Flintoff appointed as England Lions’ head coach
US Open glory for Aussies: Purcell and Thompson win men's doubles title
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals