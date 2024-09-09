Aryna Sabalenka tops Jessica Pegula in electrifying US open final

Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Jessica Pegula, a top American tennis player, at the US Open 2024 on Sunday.
Jessica, 30, reached the Grand Slam final for the first time this year.
After losing the game, she said, "I think I've taken confidence from winning a 250, from winning a 1000, from being able to win another 1000. Multiple ones now. Then, to be able to be a Grand Slam finalist, I think that was kind of the last thing for me.”
She was defeated with 7-5 score after trying her best during the game.
While recalled the previous clashes, Jessica noted, "I made a lot of quarter-finals but can I make a semi? Can I be a contender to actually win a Grand Slam? I lost to girls that pretty much won the tournament every time. I know my level was right there.”
The 30-year-old told reporters that playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium's hard court was a confidence-boosting moment for her.
"I handled the moment a little bit better this year ... with just having maybe a different perspective of 'I had a rough start to the year and I didn't really expect to be doing this well in the hard-court swing,"' she said.
Jessica looked forward to coming back with more preparation in the next US Open.