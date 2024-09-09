Royal

Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event

Meghan Markle sparks outrage by making Queen Elizabeth's 2nd death anniversary all about herself

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024







Meghan Markle seemingly hurt King Charles by choosing Queen Elizabeth's second death anniversary for high-profile public appearance with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex attended an Oprah Winfrey book club meeting on the poignant date, prompting criticism for what some see as a “disrespectful move.”

A royal editor Nathan Kay reflected on the Suits former star’s move, “Last night, Meghan Markle gave a speech at an Oprah Winfrey book club event in California, where Prince Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare, was prominently on display. Her 'book' was also rumoured to have been on shelves.”

He told Express, “The timing of Meghan's appearance raises eyebrows, as it occurred on the eve of the second anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. It feels like a terribly disrespectful move to me, and it’s hard to believe Harry would have allowed it to happen.”

Meghan and Harry first appeared on Oprah’s show in 2021 after leaving the Buckingham Palace. They also made bombshell revelations about King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family.

“After all, he was supposed to have been the late Queen's favourite grandson, and they adored each other. I know I would have had far more respect for the anniversary of my late grandmother's death,” the royal expert noted.

Queen Elizabeth left the royal family mourning at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022.

