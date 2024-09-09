Bruce Willis unrecognizable on rare outing while battling dementia, aphasia

Bruce Willis was photographed enjoying a very calm ride on one scorching Sunday morning in California’s Studio City.
As per Daily Mail, this was an extremely rare sighting of his as he has pulled away from the public life because of battling aphasia and dementia for a while now.
Sporting a black ballcap paired with a collared button-up shirt, the Die Hard star looked unrecognizable in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.
He was busy peering into the car’s side mirror in a picture shared by the media portal.
Eyewitnesses reported that Bruce Willis had bodyguards accompanying him during this daytime outing, which is necessary for fresh breathing in some air during the ongoing heat wave in California.
It was on February 16, 2023, that close relatives announced that he has been diagnosed with “frontotemporal dementia (FTD)” as well as “aphasia.”
The actor’s family wrote, “As Bruce Willis’ condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”
While there’s reportedly no treatment for FTD despite it being the “most common form of dementia,” The Mayo Clinic defines aphasia as “a condition that affects your ability to communicate.”