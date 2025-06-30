Kanye West confirms Korean concert after honoring 'Diddy' with Freedom track

Ye dropped a new song, Never Stop, alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son, King Combs last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kanye West confirms Korean concert after honoring 'Diddy' with Freedom track 

Kanye West announced his first highly-anticipated Korean concert tour after releasing a freedom track, Never Stop, for Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The Yeezy founder, who has been actively posting controversial tweets on his social media for the past few months, has finally shifted his focus on his musical career.

On June 30th, Kanye took to his Instagram account to confirm his upcoming concert tour in Korea after cancelling it in May this year.

According to media reports, the concert organizer announced that the 48-year-old American rapper cancelled his show in Korea.

Taking to Instagram, the event manager revealed that the show was planned for May 31st, and will now be set to perform on July 26th.

He will be accompanied by the renowned musician Coupang Play during his upcoming musical show next month.

In addition to his South Korean show, Kanye will hit the stage in China at the Shanghai Stadium on July 12th.

On July 18-20th, Ye will be performing live in SLOVAKIA in Central Europe.

Kanye West drops song for Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 

This update from Kanye West comes after he dropped a surprise EP track titled Never Stop, in collaboration with Sean Diddy Combs' son, King Combs.

He released the song on June 27th, Friday, across all major streaming platforms.  

The song reportedly was about the disgraced rapper's freedom from prison, who has been detained in jail since September last year over serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering.  

