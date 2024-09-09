Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reveals SURPRISING encounter with Madonna as a kid

  by Web Desk
  September 09, 2024
Kim Kardashian has shared a surprising story about her childhood encounter with pop icon Madonna.

In the new Disney+ documentary In Vogue: The 90s, Kim reveals why Madonna rewarded her with the singer's iconic neon bracelets.

Kim, who was around eight years old at the time, would often walk Madonna's dog with her older sister Kourtney.

Instead of receiving traditional payment, the girls were gifted with Madonna's signature neon jewelry, which was a staple of her 80s style.

“One day I went down to walk Madonna's dog and she brought down a shoebox and gave it to me and Kourtney,” Kim recalled.

She went on to share, “We opened the box and it was all neon rubbery bracelets, and she said – ‘here girls I am so over this phase.’”

When Kim and Kourtney wore the neon accessories to school, their classmates were amazed.

“Everyone was like ‘oh my God, where did you get that? And we were like ‘Madonna gave it to me’ and they were like ‘yeah right’, and I am like ‘no seriously, Madonna gave it to me!’”

The Disney+ documentary explores the fashion industry during the 1990s and features a star-studded cast, including former Vogue editors, supermodels, and celebrities.

