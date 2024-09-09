Sports

Derrick Brown's meniscus injury adds another setback for struggling Panthers

LaBryan Ray, a second-year player, is one possible replacement for Derrick Brown

  by Web Desk
  September 09, 2024
Derrick Browns meniscus injury adds another setback for struggling Panthers
Derrick Brown's meniscus injury adds another setback for struggling Panthers

The Carolina Panthers' Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown sustained a major knee injury.

The team is already struggling after their 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, marking their worst season opener in history.

ESPN confirmed through a league source that Brown will undergo surgery.

However, it’s unclear exactly when Brown got injured.

Brown had a standout 2023 season, recording 103 tackles, the highest for any NFL defensive lineman that year.

Earlier this year, Carolina rewarded him with a four-year, $96 million contract extension.

At 26, Brown played in 89.1% of Carolina’s defensive snaps in 2023, second only to linebacker Frankie Luvu, which was remarkable for a player of his size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) in a 3-4 defensive scheme.

LaBryan Ray, a second-year player, is one possible replacement for Brown, but general manager Dan Morgan may need to bring in additional players due to the team's limited depth at the position.

