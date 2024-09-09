Derrick Brown's meniscus injury adds another setback for struggling Panthers

The Carolina Panthers' Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown sustained a major knee injury.
The team is already struggling after their 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, marking their worst season opener in history.
ESPN confirmed through a league source that Brown will undergo surgery.
However, it’s unclear exactly when Brown got injured.
Brown had a standout 2023 season, recording 103 tackles, the highest for any NFL defensive lineman that year.
Earlier this year, Carolina rewarded him with a four-year, $96 million contract extension.
At 26, Brown played in 89.1% of Carolina’s defensive snaps in 2023, second only to linebacker Frankie Luvu, which was remarkable for a player of his size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) in a 3-4 defensive scheme.
LaBryan Ray, a second-year player, is one possible replacement for Brown, but general manager Dan Morgan may need to bring in additional players due to the team's limited depth at the position.