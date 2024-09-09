Apple unveils next-gen Watch Series 10, AirPods with fresh designs and advanced features

Sci-Tech

The Apple Watch Series 10 comes in a new glossy jet black aluminium finish

  by Web Desk
  September 09, 2024
Apple kicks off the year’s most eagerly anticipated event in California, unveiling the Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods, and AirPods Max at its Cupertino headquarters.

Apple Watch Series 10 specification:

Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring its thinnest design ever, 10% slimmer than the Series 9, and the largest display to date.

The display is up to 30% larger, with extra screen space for more text in messages, mail, or news.

The Series 10 comes in a new glossy jet black aluminium finish, which is polished with silicon nanoparticles for a distinctive shine, alongside rose gold and silver options.

The watch maintains its 50-meter water resistance. Charging is faster than ever, reaching 80% in just 30 minutes, and the watch offers an 18-hour battery life.

The Series 10 also introduces new fitness tracking features for kayaking, canoeing, and rowing, including a Tides App and new sensors for depth and water temperature.

Additionally, the Series 10 offers a new sleep apnea detection feature that monitors breathing disturbances during sleep.

Starting at $399, it is available for pre-order now and will be released on September 20.

AirPods 4 and AirPods Max:

Apple has launched its new AirPods 4, which come with an updated design for enhanced comfort and advanced audio technology.

You can now respond to Siri by simply nodding or shaking your head.

The newly announced Apple AirPods 4 come with a range of advanced features including, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, Voice Isolation. The AirPods 4 support both USB-C and wireless charging, offering flexible charging options and provide upto 30 hours battery life.

Apple has also introduced a refreshed version of its high-end AirPods Max headphones, which will come in Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight colors.

Sci-Tech News

Generative AI boosts learning in software development courses, study finds
Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Get ready for a mesmerizing Northern Lights display THIS September
OpenAI CTO shares hilarious question her mother asked ChatGPT
Elon Musk's xAI seeks revenue share deal with Tesla for advanced AI technology
Instagram revamps direct messages with new features
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore left behind as Boeing's Starliner returns to Earth
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
YouTube tightens rules to protect teens with new content restrictions
Google Photos' new AI feature helps you pick the best photos for social media posts
OpenAI reaches major milestone ahead of new model 'Strawberry' release