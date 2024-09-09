SpaceX sets new launch date for historic Polaris Dawn mission

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has once again announced the launch date of the delayed historic mission, Polaris Dawn.
According to UPI, SpaceX announced late on Sunday, September 8, that after multiple delays, the Polaris Dawn mission will be launched early on Tuesday.
SpaceX wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Polaris Dawn: SpaceX targets a new launch date for a daring crewed mission is Tuesday, September 10. The weather is currently 40% favourable for liftoff, and conditions at the possible splashdown sites for Dragon’s return to Earth remain a watch item.”
The Astronautics Company said in a statement that the mission would be launched from Florida's Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at 3:38 a.m.
It further added that there are two more launch opportunities within the four-hour window, at 5:23 a.m. and 7:09 a.m.
Additionally, backup opportunities are available on Wednesday at the same time.
Moreover, the billionaire founder of payment platforms company Shift4 Jared Isaacman, who has funded the mission and will be part of the crew, as the mission commander said in a post on X, “This is a big improvement over the last two weeks. We are getting closer to getting this mission to orbit.”
Furthermore, Polaris Dawn SpaceX’s groundbreaking mission will be marked as the first private spacewalk mission in history. The mission was earlier scheduled to launch late in August, but it kept on delaying due to the bad weather conditions.