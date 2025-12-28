Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet 

Kris Jenner runs into Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick after publicly approving another daughter, Kylie Jenner’s beau, Timothée Chalamet.
During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the 70-year-old socialite confronted the 42-year-old American media personality over his serious addictions.
Kris encountered Scott about his "addiction" to vaping on the show, and while she was really worried about him, Scott straight up didn’t take the conversation quite as seriously as she hoped he would.
In the viral moment, the mom-of-six let Kourtney’s former partner know that she wanted to talk to him about something, and then, she just came out with it.
"The whole vaping thing, I just think you really have to address why you’re so addicted to it," Kris said.
He additionally explained that it was just really easy for him to vape, and that’s why he does it so often, telling Kris, "Well, I think it’s because there’s nicotine and they’re just like so easy to use. You don’t have to light anything, you don’t have to just — hit it."
For the unversed, Scott Disick parted ways from Kris' eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, in 2015 after tying the knot in 2006.
This update comes shortly after she publicly praised Timothée Chalamet for his exceptional movie, Marty Supreme.
A Complete Unknown star began dating Kris' youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, in 2023.