Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways in 2015 after spending several years together

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashians ex after backing Timothée Chalamet
Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet 

Kris Jenner runs into Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick after publicly approving another daughter, Kylie Jenner’s beau, Timothée Chalamet.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the 70-year-old socialite confronted the 42-year-old American media personality over his serious addictions.

Kris encountered Scott about his "addiction" to vaping on the show, and while she was really worried about him, Scott straight up didn’t take the conversation quite as seriously as she hoped he would. 

In the viral moment, the mom-of-six let Kourtney’s former partner know that she wanted to talk to him about something, and then, she just came out with it. 

"The whole vaping thing, I just think you really have to address why you’re so addicted to it," Kris said.

He additionally explained that it was just really easy for him to vape, and that’s why he does it so often, telling Kris, "Well, I think it’s because there’s nicotine and they’re just like so easy to use. You don’t have to light anything, you don’t have to just — hit it." 

For the unversed, Scott Disick parted ways from Kris' eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, in 2015 after tying the knot in 2006.

This update comes shortly after she publicly praised Timothée Chalamet for his exceptional movie, Marty Supreme. 

A Complete Unknown star began dating Kris' youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, in 2023. 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes son Justin during Christmas visit at Fort Dix

Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes son Justin during Christmas visit at Fort Dix
Dua Lipa drops 'very well documented' 2025 highlights ahead of new year

Dua Lipa drops 'very well documented' 2025 highlights ahead of new year
'Camp Rock 3' director spills exciting beans about new music

'Camp Rock 3' director spills exciting beans about new music
French film legend Brigitte Bardot breathes her last at age of 91

French film legend Brigitte Bardot breathes her last at age of 91
Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’
Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release

Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori
Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift
Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows

Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet
Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years

Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years
Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth

Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth

Popular News

Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet
46 minutes ago
Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown

Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown
36 minutes ago
'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

56 minutes ago