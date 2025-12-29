Zarrar Khan ties knot with Momil Khan in intimate nikah ceremony

Trending
  By Fatima Nadeem
Zarrar Khan gained recognition for his work in popular dramas like 'Naqsh' and 'Meem Se Mohabbat'

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Emerging Pakistani television actor and model Zarrar Khan tied the knot with Momil Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday, December 28.

Taking to his Instagram account, Zarrar shared adorable pictures from his nikah photoshoot with a cheeky caption, “Who said you can’t cook your way to a girl’s heart?” 

For their big day, Zarrar opted for a white kurta and pajama with a matching waistcoat while his wife wore a beautiful pistachio green outfit decorated with sophisticated golden embroidery, sequins and zari.

Newly engaged Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed, along with several other celebrities, were in attendance.

As soon as Zarrar shared pictures from the ceremony, his comment section was flooded with sweet wishes from fans and fellow stars.

Pakistani television star Nameer Khan wrote, "Congratulation," while model-actress Hira Khan chimed in, " Many many congratulations MashAllah."

Pakistani singer Uzair Jaiswal also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

Zarrar began his career as a digital content creator and modelling and is famous for his cooking videos on Instagram.

He also gained recognition for his work in popular dramas like Naqsh and Meem Se Mohabbat.

