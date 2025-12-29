Sports
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Nick Kyrgios reflects on 2025: Breakup, Wimbledon issues, and rivalries

Nick Kyrgios faced personal challenges too, splitting from longtime girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, requesting for privacy

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios had a challenging 2025, both on and off the court, who is currently recovering from wrist reconstruction surgery in 2023.

Krygios played in only five ATP events this year, winning only one match against Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open, his first tour victory in 896 days.

Despite limited on-court action, Krygios made waves off it.

In an interview withTalkSPORT, Krygios shared the problems he faced entering Wimbledon ID and body search issues.

He stated, "Look, I'm not normally one to say: 'Do you know who I am?' … I had just got a new phone, because it was broken, I didn't have any photos… I said, 'Do you reckon you could get me in and give me my credentials just one time?' and she was like: 'No.' Then I got body searched."

Despite his popularity, Krygios received criticism by pointing to the tournament’s all-white dress code, proposing all-black attire for a great look.

Apart from professional life, Krygios has been navigating obstacles in his personal matters, as he parted ways from longtime girlfriend Costeen Hatzi earlier in the year.

The Australian star further requested for some privacy and spoke warmly about their shared memories.

Kyrgios has always been vocal about his past rivalries, especially with Rafael Nadal. He admitted he never liked Nadal, partly because of the high praise Nadal got in his academy back home.

Kyrgios explained that playing Nadal motivated him to perform his best, but he never felt anger toward other stars like Federer or Djokovic.

Krygios is set to wrap up 2025, as he participates in a Battle of the Sexes match against women’s world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, which has received massive criticism.

