Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design

Apple has finally unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series on Monday, September 9, with advanced and exciting features.
The new iPhone models, features the new A18 chip and an aluminium back.
The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are crafted with "aerospace-grade aluminium" and feature a color-infused backglass available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black.
Moreover, the iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch display, while the 16 Plus offers a 6.7-inch screen. Both models boast 2000 nits of peak brightness and can dim to 1 nit in dark settings.
In addition to this, Apple has introduced the new Action Button, which allows users to quickly access features like voice memos, song identification, and translation, and can be customized with shortcuts and in-app controls, such as managing a car through the FordPass app.
The iPhone 16 also introduces a new camera control feature, allowing users to adjust settings by sliding a finger on the screen.
This button, flush with the surface and protected by sapphire glass, enables quick access to the camera, photo capture, and video recording, with support for advanced touch gestures for precise control and framing.
If we talk about the prices, the iPhone 16 is priced from $799, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at $1,199.
Pre-orders for the newly launched devices start on Friday, September 13, with availability set to begin on Friday, September 20.