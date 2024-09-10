Sci-Tech

Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design

The iPhone 16 models, features the new A18 chip and an aluminium back

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design
Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design

Apple has finally unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series on Monday, September 9, with advanced and exciting features.

The new iPhone models, features the new A18 chip and an aluminium back.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are crafted with "aerospace-grade aluminium" and feature a color-infused backglass available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black.

source: CNBC
source: CNBC

Moreover, the iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch display, while the 16 Plus offers a 6.7-inch screen. Both models boast 2000 nits of peak brightness and can dim to 1 nit in dark settings.

In addition to this, Apple has introduced the new Action Button, which allows users to quickly access features like voice memos, song identification, and translation, and can be customized with shortcuts and in-app controls, such as managing a car through the FordPass app.

The iPhone 16 also introduces a new camera control feature, allowing users to adjust settings by sliding a finger on the screen.

This button, flush with the surface and protected by sapphire glass, enables quick access to the camera, photo capture, and video recording, with support for advanced touch gestures for precise control and framing.

If we talk about the prices, the iPhone 16 is priced from $799, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at $1,199.

Pre-orders for the newly launched devices start on Friday, September 13, with availability set to begin on Friday, September 20.

Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design

Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design
Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'

Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'
Struggling with exercise pain? THIS technology could be the fix

Struggling with exercise pain? THIS technology could be the fix
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free

Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free

Sci-Tech News

Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Struggling with exercise pain? THIS technology could be the fix
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
SpaceX sets new launch date for historic Polaris Dawn mission
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Apple unveils next-gen Watch Series 10, AirPods with fresh designs and advanced features
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Generative AI boosts learning in software development courses, study finds
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Get ready for a mesmerizing Northern Lights display THIS September
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
OpenAI CTO shares hilarious question her mother asked ChatGPT
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Elon Musk's xAI seeks revenue share deal with Tesla for advanced AI technology
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Instagram revamps direct messages with new features
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore left behind as Boeing's Starliner returns to Earth
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU