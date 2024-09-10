Kate Middleton enjoys family time after courageous cancer battle victory

Kate Middleton celebrated beating cancer with Prince William and her kids.
The Princess of Wales announced that she has successfully wrapped up her cancer treatment on Monday night.
In the shared clip, the royal family can be seen spending quality time in forest.
William was juggling a ball with a bat in one shot.
She captioned the post, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”
The Prince of Wales’ wife donned a lose white dress in the viral video.
“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate added.
The royal family member also revealed that she will be undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months.
“Prince William and I are so grateful for the support we have received. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand,” Kate Middleton concluded.