Royal

Kate Middleton enjoys family time after courageous cancer battle victory

The Princess of Wales celebrates beating cancer with Prince William and kids

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024


Kate Middleton celebrated beating cancer with Prince William and her kids.

The Princess of Wales announced that she has successfully wrapped up her cancer treatment on Monday night.

In the shared clip, the royal family can be seen spending quality time in forest.

William was juggling a ball with a bat in one shot.

She captioned the post, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

The Prince of Wales’ wife donned a lose white dress in the viral video.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate added.

The royal family member also revealed that she will be undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months.

“Prince William and I are so grateful for the support we have received. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand,” Kate Middleton concluded.

Royal News

Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after Princess Kate major health update
Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'
Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer
Kate Middleton announces public return with end to chemotherapy
King Charles cuts down Prince Andrew’s ‘allowance’ to seek resolution
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's MAJOR move leaves Kate, William ‘worried'
Kate Middleton ‘planning public return’ with 2 upcoming appearances
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reunite with Royal Family on Christmas?
Kate Middleton ‘very excited’ for new adventure amid cancer treatment
Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Royals on Queen's 2nd death anniversary