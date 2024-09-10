Royal

Princess Kate's new video hints at 'modern' future of the Royal Family

Kate Middleton shared delightful update on her cancer recovery in newly released video

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024





Princess Kate’s special message about her health recovery was critically analyzed by royal expert as they are seemingly hinting a new future of the royal family.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Princess Of Wales’ video message teased that the family is heading to adopt modernisation.

“I honestly believe that what she is trying to say is, she wants other people that are suffering with cancer to know that she is there to support them”, he said.

The butler continued, “She’s there to say that she can look them in the eyes and say ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done it, I’m getting through it’.”

As per a source, “It’s extraordinary for a member of the Royal Family to be able to do this. It just shows you the modern Royal Family.”

Building the anticipation, the buttler mentioned, “This makes you excited for the future of the Royal Family as well.”

Harrold praised the couple’s decision to put the video out, saying it is “very much a reflection of them”, adding, “The late Queen always said that ‘duty came before everything’”, he said.

He noted, “This is a very different Royal Family. I am not saying that duty is not very important to them.”

The source reveals, “But as Catherine has said herself, her family, her health, that is what’s coming first and quite rightly. It’s what should come first.”

In the video, which was released on Monday, Kate shares a moving story about her experience with cancer along with pictures of the Waleses and their kids having a great time outside while on a recent trip to Norfolk.

Kate Middleton, Prince William annouce first appearance after her cancer recovery

Kate Middleton, Prince William annouce first appearance after her cancer recovery
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman call it quits after 26-year of marriage

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman call it quits after 26-year of marriage
Prince Harry feeling 'nostalgic' for old royal life after UK return

Prince Harry feeling 'nostalgic' for old royal life after UK return
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update

Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update

Royal News

Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Kate Middleton, Prince William annouce first appearance after her cancer recovery
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Prince Harry feeling 'nostalgic' for old royal life after UK return
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Kate Middleton enjoys family time after courageous cancer battle victory
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after Princess Kate major health update
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Netflix teases first look of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries 'POLO'
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: Cautions to stay cancer-free
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Kate Middleton announces public return with end to chemotherapy
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
King Charles cuts down Prince Andrew’s ‘allowance’ to seek resolution
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's MAJOR move leaves Kate, William ‘worried'
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Kate Middleton ‘planning public return’ with 2 upcoming appearances
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reunite with Royal Family on Christmas?