Princess Kate's new video hints at 'modern' future of the Royal Family

Princess Kate’s special message about her health recovery was critically analyzed by royal expert as they are seemingly hinting a new future of the royal family.
According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Princess Of Wales’ video message teased that the family is heading to adopt modernisation.
“I honestly believe that what she is trying to say is, she wants other people that are suffering with cancer to know that she is there to support them”, he said.
The butler continued, “She’s there to say that she can look them in the eyes and say ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done it, I’m getting through it’.”
As per a source, “It’s extraordinary for a member of the Royal Family to be able to do this. It just shows you the modern Royal Family.”
Building the anticipation, the buttler mentioned, “This makes you excited for the future of the Royal Family as well.”
Harrold praised the couple’s decision to put the video out, saying it is “very much a reflection of them”, adding, “The late Queen always said that ‘duty came before everything’”, he said.
He noted, “This is a very different Royal Family. I am not saying that duty is not very important to them.”
The source reveals, “But as Catherine has said herself, her family, her health, that is what’s coming first and quite rightly. It’s what should come first.”
In the video, which was released on Monday, Kate shares a moving story about her experience with cancer along with pictures of the Waleses and their kids having a great time outside while on a recent trip to Norfolk.