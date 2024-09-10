Kate Middleton, Prince William annouce first appearance after her cancer recovery

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seemingly set to make joint appearance after her cancer recovery announcment.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will likely to appear at Swiss Valley Community Primary School today, September 10, 2024.
A video message shared on the royal couple's Instagram account, a young girl named Ruby Davies Ruby, who won at the Urdd Eisteddfod for her poetry was joined by BBC 2 broadcaster Owain Wynes Evans.
"Earlier this year, Ruby won at the Urdd Eisteddfod, with a captivating poetry performance that was a fantastic celebration of Welsh culture and language," she added.
"We asked Owain to go and meet Ruby, to explain a bit more about the Eisteddfod and why it’s such an important cultural moment.won at the Urdd Eisteddfod, with a captivating poetry performance that was a fantastic celebration of Welsh culture and language," added Kate and William.
This update comes shortly after Kate Middleton shared details of her cancer recovery as she finished preventive chemotherapy.
In a delightful video message with her husband and three kids George, Charlotte and Louis, Catherine could be seen having some best moments of her life.