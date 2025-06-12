Royal

Prince William launches ambitious initiative ahead of key event

The Prince of Wales visited Dartmoor as the Duchy of Cornwall to unveil an ambitious 20-year strategy

Prince William made a public appearance today, just hours before a significant event where King Charles III was expected to be present.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales visited Dartmoor as the Duchy of Cornwall to unveil an ambitious 20-year environmental strategy for the moorland.

During his visit, Prince William toured Tor Royal Bog, where extensive peatland restoration work is underway.

This expansive environmental plan represents one of Britain's largest conservation projects of its kind.

It aims to revitalize Dartmoor's wilderness while building resilience against climate change impacts

Kensington Palace took to Instagram account on Thursday, the palace shared the glimpses of Prince William’s recent outing.

The palace noted, "Launching a new 20-year landscape vision for Dartmoor with the Duchy of Cornwall,” adding, "Co-created with farmers, ecologists and local communities."

Sharing another image of the Future Prince of Britain, the palace disclosed William’s plan, noting, “The plan focuses on restoring nature, building climate resistance and supporting sustainable farming.”

Prince William big initiative: 

To note, through this initiative Prince William will bring numerous partners together including the Central Dartmoor Landscape Recovery Project, to develop innovative approaches to land management.

The project aims to enhance Dartmoor's ecology through improved grazing strategies, conservation efforts, and waterway restoration.

It's a strategy that confronts changing environmental issues, ensuring balance for local communities and ecosystems.

Prince William also met with senior stakeholders including Natural England Chair Tony Juniper, Phil Stocker from the Dartmoor Land Use Management Group, and Richard Drysdale from Dartmoor National Park Authority.

