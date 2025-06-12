Prince William, Kate Middleton leave Royal staff upset with unexpected move

Prince William and Princess Kate have reportedly frustrated Royal staff for prioritising family over work.
The Prince and Princess of Wales who are preparing themselves for the throne are believed to be under constant "pressure" to increase their workload in order to support the firm.
As per Mirror's report, inside sources have revealed the general sentiments within the royal circles regarding Princess Kate and William's insistence on doing things their own way.
Kate, who had to take a long break from Royal duties in the wake of her cancer diagnosis and treatment last year was already known as a "part-time" royal even before her health crisis.
While William has also been prioritising his family and personal interests over Royal commitments, creating a sort of disruption in day to day operations.
Reflecting on staff members' frustration with the future king and queen the associate editor of The Telegraph, Camilla Tominey revealed that William and Kate are "under growing pressure to up their workload".
As per Camilla Palace staff is concerned that the couple "may be spending too much time with their immediate family instead of supporting the 'Firm'."
This update comes after Kate Middleton's latest appearance in East London to visit the new V&A East Storehouse.