Buckingham Palace issues sad statement from King Charles ahead of major event


King Charles and Queen Camilla released a heartbreaking statement ahead of a prestigious Royal event.

Just two days before the Trooping the Colour event, the King and Queen have shared an emotional message to express their grief over Austria school shooting incident.

On Thursday, June 12, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared His Majesty's message extending his heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the deceased souls and victims of the deadly incident which occurred on Wednesday June 11.

In his statement, Charles also highlighted that "Schools should be places of sanctuary and learning, which makes this horrific attack on students and staff all the more dreadful."

About Austria school shooting incident

A suspected gunman killed 10 people in a secondary school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday,

As per the officials, seven women and three men were among those who killed during the horrific incident.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old suspect - a former pupil is believed to have killed himself in the school bathroom after the shooting.

Trooping the colour

King Charles alongside other members of the Royal Family will be celebrating Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Trooping the Color is celebrated every year as the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. 

To mark the event, over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians join forces in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

