King Charles meets Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk at Palace

The British Monarch received Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties, at Buckingham Palace

King Charles has welcomed Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk at his royal office!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, June 11, the Royal Family of the United Kingdom shared an update about the Monarch’s latest engagement, reporting that he welcomed the Head of the Center for Civil Liberties at Buckingham Palace.

“This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, The King received Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties,” stated the post.

Briefing about the organization, the Royals shared, “The Center for Civil Liberties is a Ukrainian human rights organisation that works to protect human rights, promote democracy, and support civil society in Ukraine.”

“The organisation was founded in 2007 and gained international recognition when it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022,” they concluded.

In the post, the Palace also shared a photograph featuring King Charles cheerfully meeting Oleksandra Matviichuk as he shook hands with her to welcome her at the Palace.

For the day, Charles wore a black suit layered over a white shirt, while Oleksandra looked gorgeous in a pink ensemble that included a stylish corset jacket and knee-length skirt.

Who is Oleksandra Matviichuk?

Oleksandra Viacheslavivna Matviichuk, born on October 8, 1983, is a Ukrainian human rights lawyer and civil society leader.

She serves as the head of non-profit organization, Centre for Civil Liberties, and also works as a campaigner for democratic reforms in the country and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

She has also been serving as a Vice-President of the International Federation for Human Rights since 2022.

