King Charles, Camilla ‘deeply saddened’ over fatal Austria school shooting

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” are with the grieving families of Austria.

Following the fatal school shooting in Graz, Austria, that claimed the lives of ten people – nine teenage students and a female teacher – the King and Queen Consort of the U.K. released an emotional statement expressing their condolences to the affected families.

On the Instagram handle of the British Royal Family on Thursday, June 12, Charles shared a message to the people of Austria, writing, “My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the appallingly tragic events at the Dreierschűtzengasse school in Graz yesterday.”

He went on to pen, “Schools should be places of sanctuary and learning, which makes this horrific attack on students and staff all the more dreadful.”

The King further expressed, Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those affected by this terrible loss of life and injury. We send our deepest sympathy to all Austrians at this profoundly distressing time.”

The heartfelt statement concluded with a personal sign-off from His Majesty King Charles.

About Graz school shooting:

On Tuesday, June 10, a gunman openly fired at a high school in Graz, Austria, that ended up taking lives of ten people, including nine teenagers and a teacher.

While speaking in a press conference, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, revealed that the 21-year-old male suspect was a previous student of the school but did not graduate.

The shooter used two weapons, a shotgun and a pistol, to carry out the deadly attack before fatally shooting himself in a bathroom.

