King Charles extends 'deepest sympathy' to Air India crash victims' families

King Charles has issued a heart touching statement expressing his thoughts over Air India plane crash incident.
Just hours after the AI-171 flight carrying more than 200 passengers crashed in Ahmedabad, India, the British monarch released an official statement on Royal Family's Instagram account.
"My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones," the statement read.
Charles further noted, "I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time."
King Charles' emotional gesture received praises from Royal fans who extended their wishes in the comment section.