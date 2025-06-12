Royal

King Charles extends 'deepest sympathy' to Air India crash victims' families

King Charles releases emotional statement to extend special prayers for Ahmedabad plane incident victims and their families

King Charles extends 'deepest sympathy' to Air India crash victims' families


King Charles has issued a heart touching statement expressing his thoughts over Air India plane crash incident.

Just hours after the AI-171 flight carrying more than 200 passengers crashed in Ahmedabad, India, the British monarch released an official statement on Royal Family's Instagram account.

King Charles extends deepest sympathy to Air India crash victims families

"My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones," the statement read.

Charles further noted, "I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time."

King Charles' emotional gesture received praises from Royal fans who extended their wishes in the comment section.

Duchess Sophie’s devotion to duties earns Royal Family’s seal of approval
Duchess Sophie’s devotion to duties earns Royal Family’s seal of approval
The British Royal Family gives a huge nod to the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, for her latest royal duties
Dutch Royals shares shocking update after Princess Amalia’s hospital stay
Dutch Royals shares shocking update after Princess Amalia’s hospital stay
Princess Amalia had fallen from her horse, resulting in the arm fracture
King Frederik, Mary bedazzle in ethnic Faroese attire amid Faroe Islands visit
King Frederik, Mary bedazzle in ethnic Faroese attire amid Faroe Islands visit
The King and Queen of Denmark, Frederik X and Mary, attended a lavish gala dinner on their first day in Faroe Islands
Buckingham Palace issues sad statement from King Charles ahead of major event
Buckingham Palace issues sad statement from King Charles ahead of major event
King Charles III releases emotional message just two days before a mega Royal event
King Charles, Camilla ‘deeply saddened’ over fatal Austria school shooting
King Charles, Camilla ‘deeply saddened’ over fatal Austria school shooting
The United Kingdom’s King Charles shares touching statement to express grief over Austria’s Graz school shooting
King Charles meets Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk at Palace
King Charles meets Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk at Palace
The British Monarch received Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties, at Buckingham Palace
Prince William, Kate Middleton leave Royal staff upset with unexpected move
Prince William, Kate Middleton leave Royal staff upset with unexpected move
The Prince and Princess of Wales 'frustrate' royal staff members with their priories as future King and Queen
Duchess of Edinburgh faces awkward moment in front of King Charles
Duchess of Edinburgh faces awkward moment in front of King Charles
Prince Edward's wife Sophie was saved by King Charles from a major mishap
 Mike Tindall's book announcement sparks comparisons to Prince Harry
 Mike Tindall's book announcement sparks comparisons to Prince Harry
Zara Tindall’s husband has revealed that he's written a second book
Queen Camilla celebrates 30 years of women's voices in storytelling
Queen Camilla celebrates 30 years of women's voices in storytelling
Queen Camilla attended esteemed ceremony without King Charles III earlier this week
Prince William recognizes OBE honorees during royal event at Windsor Castle
Prince William recognizes OBE honorees during royal event at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales led esteemed ceremony to honor the OBE recipients at Windsor Castle
Prince William special solo engagement confirmed by Kensington Palace
Prince William special solo engagement confirmed by Kensington Palace
The Prince of Wales is set to make an special engagement after his Monaco trip