Prince Andrew breaks cover days before King Charles event snub

Prince Andrew has been pictured publicly just days before he would miss a significant event of King Charles.
The Duke of York was spotted ahead of a royal event that he and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are not invited to.
Andrew was seen while riding a horse around Windsor on Wednesday afternoon.
The disgraced royal was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the late Queen's long-standing stud groom.
Prince Andrew was captured on camera, radiating excitement while wearing riding gear including a helmet and gloves, paired with a khaki jacket.
One of Queen Elizabeth II's most trusted servants and a 28-year riding companion, Pendry accompanied the King's younger brother.
The royal groom previously cared for around 100 horses and ponies belonging to the Royal Family.
Previously, the Duke was spotted in a car wearing a burgundy top, appearing relaxed during his Windsor activities.
The Duke's solo appearance comes just days before he will be excluded from the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London.
On Saturday, the British Monarch and senior members of the Royal Family will gather for the traditional event without Prince Andrew.
For the event, King Charles will be joined by his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward, alongside Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, Timothy Laurence and the Duchess of Edinburgh.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, are also expected to attend the ceremony.
On the other hand, Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, will also miss the Trooping the Colour ceremony.