Royal

King Frederik, Mary bedazzle in ethnic Faroese attire amid Faroe Islands visit

The King and Queen of Denmark, Frederik X and Mary, attended a lavish gala dinner on their first day in Faroe Islands

Turning heads is a piece of cake for King Frederik and Queen Mary!

In a delightful Instagram post, shared on Thursday, June 12, the Royal Family of Denmark dropped mesmerizing glimpses of the King and Queen from a lavish gala dinner hosted for them during their official visit to Faroe Islands.

The Royal Couple, who began their visit on Wednesday, June 11, concluded their first day by attending a special dinner at Hotel Færoyar.

For the evening, the Danish King and Queen wore traditional Faroese attire, paying a heartfelt tribute to the culture of the Denmark’s self-governing territory.

The carousel of images shared in the post opened with a couple photo of the Danish Royal Couple, showing King Frederik in a dark navy jacket adorned with silver buttons, paired with matching pants.

His Majesty’s jacket was layered over a red waistcoat that featured intricate embroidery and ceremonial decorations.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary looked drop-dead gorgeous in an elegant deep green dress featuring delicate floral embroidery on the border.

Her bodice was adorned with a lace-up front and featured several accessories and decorative pieces. Her Majesty’s stunning ensemble was partially covered with a black cape decorated with silver brooches.

King Frederik delivers speech at gala dinner in Faroe Islands:

At the dinner, King Frederik delivered a special speech, recalling, “I was 10 years old when I first experienced the Faroe Islands with my parents and my brother. Wearing national costume and a good dose of shyness. Captured from the first moment. Because the Faroe Islands leave a mark on you. So do the Faroese. That was in 1978. Many impressions and imprints have come since.”

King Frederik and Queen Mary began their visit to Faroe Islands on June 11, 2025.

