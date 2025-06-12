Royal

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton reveals unique 'challenge' of his family

James Middleton opened up about his major family issue

  • by Web Desk
  • |


James Middleton has opened up about the unique "challenge" he faces when traveling with his famous family, revealing the unexpected difficulties that come with being related to the Princess of Wales.

In his latest James & Ella newsletter, Princess Kate's brother addressed the travelling issues.

The 38-year-old explained the challenges of sticking to his dogs' raw diet while traveling with family.

"Whether it's a weekend camping trip or a full-blown holiday, travelling with your dog is so much fun. But raw feeding on the road? That can be a challenge," the 38-year-old entrepreneur wrote.

Due to his dog food brand James & Ella, which has developed freeze-dried raw products has brought solution to his problem.

"That's why we created our Freeze-Dried Raw - 100% raw, lightweight, long-lasting, easy to serve and store," he explained.

James Middleton dog food veture:

To note, James has six dogs - Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla - alongside his wife Alizee Thevenet and their 18-month-old son Inigo, at his Berkshire countryside home.

The Princess of Wales’ brother and initially launched his dog food company as Ella & Co in 2020, later rebranding it as James & Ella.

On his website, James wrote, "I founded James & Ella, a happiness and wellbeing company for dogs, as a way of giving back to my dogs that have done so much for me.”

Notably, James and Alizee, married since 2021, often split their time between the Caribbean and the Scottish Highlands.

